India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The country on Sunday recorded 3,49,691 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
The worsening Covid-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the Covid-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage in essential medical supplies.
Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection.
