Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >#StaystrongIndia: Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolour to support India's Covid battle

#StaystrongIndia: Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolour to support India's Covid battle

Premium
Burj Khalifa
1 min read . 06:25 AM IST ANI

  • With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height of 828 m, Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai, is the tallest structure and building in the world
  • India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of Covid-19

Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the tricolour to showcase support in India's fight against the unprecedented Covid-19 situation.

Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the tricolour to showcase support in India's fight against the unprecedented Covid-19 situation.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday tweeted a 17-second video of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, displaying the Indian flag and #staystrongIndia.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a tweet on Sunday, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday tweeted a 17-second video of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, displaying the Indian flag and #staystrongIndia.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height of 828 m, Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai, is the tallest structure and building in the world.

"As #India battles the gruesome war against #Covid19, its friend #UAE sends its best wishes @BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lits up in to showcase its support," the Indian embassy tweeted.

India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The country on Sunday recorded 3,49,691 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The worsening Covid-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the Covid-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage in essential medical supplies.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.