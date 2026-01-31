STDs, antibiotics, extramarital affairs – Here's what latest Jeffrey Epstein files say about Bill Gates

Extramarital affairs, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and antibiotics have been associated with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in the fresh cache of files from the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

These new emails were included in a tranche of 3.5 million pages of documents released by the Justice Department on Friday. At least seven drafts of the email, written on 17-18 July 2013, were found in the records published by the DOJ.

In a draft email among the documents, Epstein claimed that Gates had asked one of his advisers to provide him with medicine to treat sexually transmitted diseases — the consequences of “sex with Russian girls.”

According to The New York Post, Epstein was likely making the claims on behalf of Gates' longtime science adviser, Boris Nikolic, who announced his intent to leave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The stunning allegations have been rejected as “completely false” by a Gates 'spokesperson time and again.

Here's what the email said: “During the past few weeks I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill,” Epstein wrote in Nikolic’s voice on 18 July 2013.

“… In my role as his right hand I had been asked on mulitple occassion [sic] and in hindsight, wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal,” Epstein continued.

“… From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilictating [sic] his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall [for] bridge [tournaments] . I feel I owe it to my friends and futre [sic] colleagues to admit a moral failure , to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life.”

In a separate draft email to Gates, Epstein as Nikolic, accused the billionaire of engineering a “cover up [sic] so that you can maintain the reputation that you have worked so hard to achieve,” and secretly slipping antibiotics to his then-wife Melinda French Gates.

“[You] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std [sic], your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis,” the draft went on. “… I am concerned that if Melinda decides as you said to file for a public divorce, the damage done to the pledge program alone would result in billions of dollars of money no longer being used for social good as Im [sic] sure that some wives and husbands would feel free to retreat from their commitments.”

According to an old Wall Street Journal report, Epstein had threatened to expose Gates’ alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017 purportedly because Bill wouldn’t join a charitable fund.

‘Absolutely absurd, completely false’: Bill Gates Dismissing the claims, a Bill Gates spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the claims were “absolutely absurd and completely false”. “The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration…”