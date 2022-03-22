This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With Omicron BA.2 spreading, the Centre directed the states to take possible actions so that another possible COVID wave can be averted in the country.
With COVID cases surging again fueled by the Omicron BA.2, experts suggested the subvaiant is much more contiguous than the previously identified BA.1. Europe, the US and some Asian countries are currently witnessing a record number of cases, meanwhile, the Indian government, earlier this week, directed the states to take possible actions so that another possible COVID wave can be averted in the country. Here is all that you need to know about the subvariant and how fast it is spreading.
What WHO said on Omicron BA.2?
World Health Organisation (WHO) last week pointed out that Omicron is transmitting at a very intense level around the world. “We have sub-lineages of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. BA.2 is more transmissible, and this is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the SARS-COV2 virus to date", the WHO official pointed out.
As per the UN Health agency data, in the last 30 days of more than 400,000 sequences sampled, 99.9% are Omicron, and 75% correspond to the BA.2 variant.
Omicron BA.2 in part of Asia, India
Regarding its severity, WHO said, We do not see an increase in severity with BA.2. However, with huge numbers of cases you will see increase hospitalisations and we have seen this in country after country.
With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia and some European countries, the Centre has advised States and Union Territories to continue focusing on the five-fold strategy that is test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.
Omicron BA.2 in the US
Helix, a San Diego-based genomics firm, pointed out 50% to 70% of all COVID-19 cases in the US currently are BA.2, Bloomberg reported.
White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said BA.2 is 60 per cent more transmissible than Omicron, but it does not appear to be more severe. "It does have an increased transmission capability," Dr Fauci told ABC News.
Omicron BA.2 in the UK
According to ZOE COVID Study incidence figures, in total there are 258,155 currently new daily symptomatic cases of COVID in the UK on average. A massive increase of 47% from 175,189 reported last week (Graph 1).
