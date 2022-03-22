With COVID cases surging again fueled by the Omicron BA.2, experts suggested the subvaiant is much more contiguous than the previously identified BA.1. Europe, the US and some Asian countries are currently witnessing a record number of cases, meanwhile, the Indian government, earlier this week, directed the states to take possible actions so that another possible COVID wave can be averted in the country. Here is all that you need to know about the subvariant and how fast it is spreading.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}