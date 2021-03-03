Steel CEOs see demand surge building amid pandemic recovery

Steel Dynamics Inc. CEO Mark Millett said in a phone interview that he expects scrap prices to gain another $40 to $60 in March, given recent surges in global demand. His company runs electric arc furnaces, which mainly process used steel. Analysts expect scrap prices to remain elevated as more of these type of plants come online in the US this year and as China’s decision to lift a ban on scrap imports may increase demand in the world’s largest steel producer.