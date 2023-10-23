comScore
Iron Sting: The latest weapon system used by Israel against Hamas. How it functions. Explained
Iron Sting: The latest weapon system used by Israel against Hamas. How it functions. Explained

The Iron Sting is designed to engage targets precisely, in both open terrains and urban environments, while reducing the possibility of collateral damage and preventing injury to non-combatants

Israel for the first time has used the "Iron Sting" system which is used to take down a rocket launcher using a mortar. “The Magellan unit, in cooperation with the Air Force, thwarted dozens of terrorists using a variety of weapons, including an innovative and accurate mortar bomb, called "Steel Sting"," the caption says. “Watch the documentation of an attack on a rocket launcher using an "Iron stinger".

“The technology made available to the IDF by Israeli industries changes the battlefield and provides our forces with more accurate and effective means. The integration of “Iron Sting" in the IDF, corresponds to the vision presented in the military’s “Tnufa" multi-year plan. It also fulfills the IDF’s needs, adapting combat capabilities to contend with enemies hidden within civilian, urban environments, while meeting the legal and moral standards set by the State of Israel."

The Iron Sting is designed to engage targets precisely, in both open terrains and urban environments, while reducing the possibility of collateral damage and preventing injury to non-combatants. Its operational use will revolutionize ground warfare and equip battalions with organic, accurate and effective firepower.

Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory. Fears of a widening war have grown as Israel struck targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon and traded fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.

Two aid convoys arrived in the Gaza Strip over the weekend through the Rafah crossing from Egypt. Israel said the trucks carried food, water and medical supplies. Israel has not allowed in fuel, which is critically needed for water and sanitation systems and hospitals.

The war, in its 17th day Monday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Sunday that at least 4,651 people have been killed and 14,254 wounded in the territory. In the occupied West Bank, 96 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.

*With agency inputs

Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:57 PM IST
