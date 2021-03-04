Stepping up the tech fight against China
- Beijing has been churning out patents, spending on R&D, while the US fiddles
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For a change, some good news: The Journal reports that the Biden administration is in the early stages of building a “tech alliance" against China. The Trump administration began working with the Netherlands to block the sale of Dutch-made semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China’s largest chip maker. The new administration will continue such efforts and also work with allies to maintain the West’s technological edge in areas that will be crucial to defense as well as the economy in coming decades.
We are late to the party, unfortunately. In 2015 Beijing unveiled its “Made in China 2025" plan, which the Congressional Research Service characterizes as a coordinated effort to boost China’s competitiveness by “advancing China’s position in the global manufacturing value chain, leapfrogging into emerging technologies, and reducing reliance on foreign firms." Although the plan contemplates using foreign technology and expertise to plug gaps, domestic innovation is supposed to be the driver of growth and productivity.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.