Home >News >World >Stepping up the tech fight against China

Stepping up the tech fight against China

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
4 min read . 06:46 PM IST WILLIAM A. GALSTON, The Wall Street Journal

  • Beijing has been churning out patents, spending on R&D, while the US fiddles

For a change, some good news: The Journal reports that the Biden administration is in the early stages of building a “tech alliance" against China. The Trump administration began working with the Netherlands to block the sale of Dutch-made semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China’s largest chip maker. The new administration will continue such efforts and also work with allies to maintain the West’s technological edge in areas that will be crucial to defense as well as the economy in coming decades.

We are late to the party, unfortunately. In 2015 Beijing unveiled its “Made in China 2025" plan, which the Congressional Research Service characterizes as a coordinated effort to boost China’s competitiveness by “advancing China’s position in the global manufacturing value chain, leapfrogging into emerging technologies, and reducing reliance on foreign firms." Although the plan contemplates using foreign technology and expertise to plug gaps, domestic innovation is supposed to be the driver of growth and productivity.

