The pound has lost 4.3% of its value against the dollar this year.

Sterling climbs above $1.39 for first time since 2018

Reuters

The currency has been a key gainer against a struggling greenback this month as the aggressive rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the UK raised hopes that its economy will be able to recover more swiftly than its European peers