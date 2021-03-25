OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application auction for nearly 1.6 crore

Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application fetched 162,000 pounds (about 1.6 crore) in an auction by Charterfields. It is a single-page application from 1973.

According to the listing on Charterfields website, Jobs had highlighted his experience with “computers and calculators" and special abilities in “electronic tech or design engineer – digital".

TRENDING STORIESSee All
Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application
View Full Image
Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application

The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

A year later, he joined Atari as a technician, where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976.

The listing states: “The application is in very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining and old clear tape to the top edge. It is accompanied by letters and certificates of authenticity".

The same application was previously sold at an auction in 2018 for over $175,000 (about 1.2 crore).

You can access the listing here: https://charterfields.com/asset-sales/9719-online-auction-steve-jobs-memorabilia/

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: iStock

A year on, working women haven’t got their dues

6 min read . 11:05 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

The impasse over farm laws likely to go on till May

2 min read . 11:03 PM IST
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for a rapid antigen test during a testing campaign for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a kiosk in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat reports 1,961 COVID-19 cases, record rise for fourth straight day

1 min read . 10:39 PM IST
PHoto: Mint

Rajya Sabha passes bill to establish a Development Finance Institution for long-term infra projects

2 min read . 10:26 PM IST

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout