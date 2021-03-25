Subscribe
Home >News >World >Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application auction for nearly 1.6 crore

Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application auction for nearly 1.6 crore

Steve Jobs
1 min read . 09:35 PM IST Staff Writer

According to the listing on Charterfields website, Steve Jobs had highlighted his experience with 'computers and calculators' and special abilities in 'electronic tech or design engineer – digital'

Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application fetched 162,000 pounds (about 1.6 crore) in an auction by Charterfields. It is a single-page application from 1973.

According to the listing on Charterfields website, Jobs had highlighted his experience with “computers and calculators" and special abilities in “electronic tech or design engineer – digital".

View Full Image
Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application
The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

A year later, he joined Atari as a technician, where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976.

The listing states: “The application is in very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining and old clear tape to the top edge. It is accompanied by letters and certificates of authenticity".

The same application was previously sold at an auction in 2018 for over $175,000 (about 1.2 crore).

You can access the listing here: https://charterfields.com/asset-sales/9719-online-auction-steve-jobs-memorabilia/

