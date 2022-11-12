Steve Jobs' iconic sandals up for auction; Here's the price detail

Steve Jobs' iconic sandals up for auction; Here's the price detail2 min read . 02:01 PM IST
- A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals previously worn by Steve Jobs is currently up for auction online on Julien’s Auctions
If you have ever wondered what it was like to walk in Apple Inc's co-founder Steve Jobs' shoes, now is your chance--but you might have to settle for an old pair of the iconic American businessman.
This is true! A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals previously worn by Steve Jobs is currently up for auction online on Julien’s Auctions. The shoes were part of Jobs’ infamous uniform.
However, this particular piece of Steve Jobs memorabilia isn't exactly in pristine condition. Julien's Auctions said that "the cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet," and that the sandal's rubber soles "show heavy wear" from Jobs clearly wearing them in his day-to-day life.
According to the Julienslive.com, bids have crossed $22,500 — with the auction house expecting a final bid anywhere between $60,000 and $80,000.
The auction company said that the entrepreneur wore these sandals for an extended period between the 1970s and the 80s.
Job's Birkenstock sandals have participated in several exhibitions in the past, like Salone del Mobile in Milano, Italy, in 2017, at the Birkenstock Headquarters in Rahms, Germany, in 2017, at Birkenstock's first United States store in SoHo, New York, at IMM Koln, a furniture fair in Cologne, Germany, Zeit Event Berlin for the magazine Die Zeit in 2018, and most recently with the History Museum Wurttemberg in Stuttgart, Germany.
The winning bidder will also get a free NFT of the sandals.
During the sandals’ display with Birkenstock company, Jobs's ex-partner, and mother of Steve Jobs's first child, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Chrisann Brennan got emotional and excited to be reunited with and hold Steve Jobs's iconic sandals. In an interview with Vogue titled “Apple Meets Birkenstock," Brennan mentions:
“The sandals were part of his simple side. They were his uniform. The great thing about a uniform is that you don’t have to worry about what to wear in the morning." She added, "He would never have done or bought anything just to stand out from others. He was simply convinced of the intelligence and practicality of the design and the comfort of wearing it. And in Birkenstocks he didn’t feel like a businessman, so he had the freedom to think creatively".
Last month, Apple's first-generation iPhone sold for over $39,000 (about ₹32 lakh) by LCG Auctions. The Apple iPhone was launched in the US with a price tag of $599 in 2007. In the latest auction, the phone’s final bidding price was $39.339.60 which is almost 65 times more than the original price. The phone in question packed 8GB storage and a 2-megapixel camera.
The first ever iPhone was introduced by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007. The device went on sale five months after its launch. The introduction of the phone is considered a game changer in the smartphone industry.
