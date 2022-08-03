Still early days.. says underdog UK leadership candidate Rishi Sunak2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 01:35 PM IST
His statement comes a day after an opinion poll showed him trailing far behind his rival, Liz Truss.
UK leadership candidate and former finance minister Rishi Sunak said it was still "early days" in the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.