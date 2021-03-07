Stimulus package update: What’s in the Covid-19 Relief Bill
- Where things stand on stimulus checks, jobless aid, child tax credits, healthcare coverage
Democrats in Congress are racing to meet a self-imposed mid-March deadline for President Biden’s coronavirus relief package before enhanced federal jobless benefits expire. The Senate passed the bill on Saturday and now sends it back to the House. Here’s an overview of the $1.9 trillion legislation, from stimulus checks to child tax credits, jobless benefits, vaccine distribution, healthcare subsidies, restaurant aid and more.
What is the overall size of the package?
