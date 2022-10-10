STL to provide Optical Networks with Vocus in Australia's 'Project Horizon'

Commenting on this collaboration, Kevin Russell, Group CEO, Vocus Group, said, “Project Horizon is Vocus’ largest fibre infrastructure project, and will provide the first competitive fibre through Australia’s resources region. The network has been designed with transmission capacity of 38 Terabits per second per fibre pair. STL’s optical solutions provide an efficient path for Vocus to upgrade and support higher capacity wavelengths at lower incremental costs, and will play an important role in delivering high-speed and low-latency fibre infrastructure in Australia."