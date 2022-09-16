Stock market will remain flat for next 10 years, billionaire investor predicts2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 10:09 PM IST
It will be similar to the period between 1966 and 1982, said Stanley Druckenmiller.
The likelihood of the stock market remaining flat for ten years, according to Stanley Druckenmiller, is very high.The billionaire investor thinks it will be similar to the period between 1966 and 1982.