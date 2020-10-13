Stock valuations hit historic highs amid headwinds

All the domestic and foreign money that has flown into stocks during this fiscal year, has driven the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of shares to astonishingly high, and never seen before levels. As on 12 October, the PE ratio of the Sensex shares stood at 29.6. This means that for every one rupee of earning for stocks that make up the benchmark index, the investors are ready to pay ₹29.6. And the euphoria doesn’t end here. When it comes to the Nifty, the PE ratio was at an even higher level of 34.8. Clearly, the investors who are bringing in fresh money into the markets are not bothered about such high PEs.