Mint Lite | Stocks climb, fiery protests in US and other news to know

Fears about the economy, rising unemployment and the virus outbreak have fed into protests against police brutality and ingrained racism in US, further complicating efforts to reopen the country that has been hit hardest by the novel coronavirus. Over 104,000 Americans have died of covid-19, and there is fear that crowds on the streets could lead to a spike in infections. A Bloomberg survey estimates the jobless rate will rise to 20%, the highest since the 1930s. As protests against the brutal killing of George Floyd continued for a seventh night across the country, companies such as Amazon scaled back deliveries again, while Apple shut stores temporarily. Chicago, where damage to property has crossed millions, was set to reopen on Wednesday, but that now seems in doubt. National Guard has been deployed in many cities, and US President Donald Trump has been tweeting out inflammatory messages. In New York City, African-Americans have a higher rate of infection than other races, according to city data. A McKinsey & Co. report found that 39% of jobs held by black Americans are at risk from furloughs or layoffs due to the shutdowns meant to curb the spread of the pandemic.