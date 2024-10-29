Stocks flat to higher as key US earnings awaited; Treasury yields up

GLOBAL-MARKETS:Stocks flat to higher as key US earnings awaited; Treasury yields up

Reuters
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Stocks flat to higher as key US earnings awaited; Treasury yields up
Stocks flat to higher as key US earnings awaited; Treasury yields up

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK -Global stock indexes were flat to mostly higher on Tuesday as investors braced for earnings later this week from leading U.S. technology-related names, while Treasury yields hit multi-month highs with the U.S. presidential election just a week away.

Results from Alphabet are due after the closing bell, while Meta Platforms and Microsoft are expected to report on Wednesday, followed by Apple and Amazon on Thursday.

Stocks have seen strong gains this year, partly due to optimism over technology companies and artificial intelligence.

The key Nov. 5 U.S. election has entered its final stretch, with opinion polls still too close to call a winner in the race between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, and former Republican president Donald Trump.

"It wouldn't be a surprise to see further de-risking in the short-term, and some turbulent trade for now, ahead of Election Day next Tuesday," said Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

The U.S. Labor Department's JOLTS survey showed job openings were at 7.44 million in September, compared with estimates of 8 million, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Investors are keen to see Friday's U.S. jobs report for October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.57 points, or 0.07%, to 42,358.60, while the S&P 500 rose 8.25 points, or 0.14%, to 5,831.77 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 82.29 points, or 0.44%, to 18,649.48.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.05 points, or 0.01%, to 847.98. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.49%.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were last up 2.2 basis points at 4.3%, after earlier hitting a nearly four-week peak of 4.337%.

The yen found its footing following Monday's dip to a three-month low as the coalition government's drubbing in Japan in weekend elections clouded the outlook for Japanese fiscal and monetary policies.

The dollar was last up 0.1% on the day at 153.365 yen. The BOJ announces its monetary policy decision on Thursday, and is widely expected to leave rates unchanged.

A period of wrangling to secure a coalition in Japan is likely after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito lost their majority in parliament, in a scathing result that potentially means bigger fiscal spending and complicates the Bank of Japan's push to normalise interest rates.

The head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People said on Tuesday that the central bank should avoid making big changes in its ultra-loose monetary policy because real wage growth remains at a standstill.

Also in the foreign exchange market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2% to 104.47, while the euro was down 0.18% at $1.0792.

U.S. crude fell 0.62% to $66.96 a barrel and Brent fell to $70.95 per barrel, down 0.66% on the day.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldStocks flat to higher as key US earnings awaited; Treasury yields up

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.