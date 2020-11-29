Stocks say Covid recovery is nigh, bonds tell a different story

Cyclical stocks sensitive to the economy have done very well, while defensive stocks able to ride out recessions are in less demand. In particular, some of the stocks that won as we stockpiled groceries and worked from home have lagged behind badly this month: disinfectant company Clorox, gold-miner Newmont and Spam maker Hormel Foods are all down, even as the market is up. The haven of gold has fallen, too.