The Luxury Bentley Mulsanne, which had been stolen from London, was recovered in Karachi.
During a raid on an opulent villa in Karachi, customs authorities in Pakistan found a luxury Bentley Mulsanne car stolen from the UK. When authorities raided the home after receiving information about the stolen car from the UK National Crime Agency, they also discovered unlicensed weapons in another bungalow.