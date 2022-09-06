OPEN APP
Stolen in London found in Karachi, this Bentley Mulsanne is worth over 2 crore
During a raid on an opulent villa in Karachi, customs authorities in Pakistan found a luxury Bentley Mulsanne car stolen from the UK. When authorities raided the home after receiving information about the stolen car from the UK National Crime Agency, they also discovered unlicensed weapons in another bungalow.

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) Karachi confirmed that the UK's spy service had informed Pakistani officials that the stolen car was parked in a home in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood of Karachi.

The vehicle was discovered, according to a customs inspector, in the parking area of some DHA residences in Karachi. Jameel Shafi and Naveed Bilwani, the two defendants, were taken into jail.

"The arrested persons were identified as Jameel Shafi, son of Shafi Ahmed, a resident of 10th South Street, House No 15-B, Phase II Extension, and Naveed Bilwani, son of Rafique, a resident of House No159, Khayaban-e-Roomi, DHA," said the official.

"Another accused Navaid Yamin, a resident of KDA Officers Society, facilitator at Motor Registration Authority, Excise & Taxation Department, Karachi is missing while other financiers, abettors and associates to be ascertained during the investigation are yet to be arrested," the official further said.

The car was apparently stolen in London a few weeks ago, and those responsible for the scheme were able to bring it into Pakistan using the credentials of a senior official from an east European nation. The government of the aforementioned diplomat is believed to have now called him back.

The car is the costliest handcrafted sedan produced by the company, costing over 2 crore (more than $300,000). After the home's owner failed to provide sufficient documentation, authorities detained both him and the broker who sold him the car. The vehicle's registration has also been falsified, according to customs officials.

During a raid on the DHA residence, the customs claimed to have taken another vehicle from the same person. According to the police, a case has been opened, and more investigation is being done.

(With agency inputs)

