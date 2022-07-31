“Stop calling your company a family," Daniel Abrahams’s LinkedIn post has now become viral. The CEO of a Sydney-based digital media agency named Hustlr said, “Parents don't fire their children for poor performance, or lay them off to cut household costs when they're struggling to put food on the table. Focus on being a team, built on trust and respect, where every person feels valued. Ultimately, your company isn't defined by your words, but by your actions."

Many agree on what the Husltr CEO tried to say. “I have told this to people for years. No company (large or small) is looking out for your wellbeing. They are not nefarious just focused on getting the work done in order to stay in business and make a profit. This is not a bad thing it is the normal thing for a business," one LinkedIn user wrote.

“Some companies treat their employees better than others but most treat their employees in a neutral sense, they try to provide a work environment (workspace and benefits) that keeps their employees happy enough to stay and work hard."

Not everyone agrees with Abrahams’ take. “Just because you have not had a company who cared for you beyond the work that you do, don't dismiss those who do treat their employees well. Family isn't just blood. We have friends who stood for us when even our family don't. And some of them could be your colleague or even your boss," wrote one user. “I had a boss who believed in me, more than my mother did. I have had good work experience where we as a team, support each other and catch each others back. (sic)"

“Families are not perfect, neither are companies. The core principle here is actually giving a rats arse about each other, at a human level. I have for 30 years called my firm a family and might just continue to do so," wrote another.

“Once I worked at a company that called itself "a Family" and turned out to be makeup for imperfections in the company culture/mindset," another user wrote. “Paternalistic/Authoritarian leader; in a business where you were told what to do and decisions were made for you. Employees were fired/layoffs or exited due to a toxic work environment and/or burnout. Employees want to be trusted, empowered, involved and have job security."