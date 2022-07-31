‘Stop calling your company a family’: Do you agree with this CEO?2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 10:59 AM IST
‘Stop calling your company a family,’ Daniel Abrahams’ LinkedIn post has now become viral.
‘Stop calling your company a family,’ Daniel Abrahams’ LinkedIn post has now become viral.
Listen to this article
“Stop calling your company a family," Daniel Abrahams’s LinkedIn post has now become viral. The CEO of a Sydney-based digital media agency named Hustlr said, “Parents don't fire their children for poor performance, or lay them off to cut household costs when they're struggling to put food on the table. Focus on being a team, built on trust and respect, where every person feels valued. Ultimately, your company isn't defined by your words, but by your actions."