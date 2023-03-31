As much as we are in awe about what ChatGPT is capable of and how much it has increased our productivity, it is also important to remember that using such AI tools too much can create data privacy concerns. However, to avoid such concerns, you can stop ChatGPT from reading and using your content. Here's how.

Giacomo Melzi, who provides digital solutions services to businesses, explained in a series of slides that ChatGPT can now access real-time info through plug-ins. And, he also explains how one can stop such intrusions.

The post had some insightful comments. One said, How exactly? Can you stop a program from reading and learning from your content? How do you know it is an AI reading it and not a human member of your target audience? The same is true of visual artists who don't want their work studied by AIs. But here is the thing, every artist looked at other artists' work and developed their own art with that knowledge, and every writer has read other writers' work and developed their own writing style with that knowledge.

Meanwhile, another follower questioned, can you help me understand what's the benefit of blocking this? ChatGPT is not the only thing that is scraping the internet...

Why OpenAI tools are becoming privacy concerns?

Italy's privacy watchdog said Friday it had blocked the controversial robot ChatGPT, saying the artificial intelligence app did not respect user data and could not verify users' age.

Meanwhile, the tech ethics group Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to stop OpenAI from issuing new commercial releases of GPT-4.

The group in its complaint said OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 fails to meet the FTC's standard of being "transparent, explainable, fair and empirically sound while fostering accountability."

For example, OpenAI exposed private chat histories to other users, and one AI researcher found that it was possible to "take over someone's account, view their chat history, and access their billing information without them ever realizing it," the group said in its complaint.