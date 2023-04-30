The United States called upon China to stop the provocative and unsafe conduct in the South China Sea , the State Department said in an official statement, adding that it continues to track and monitor these interactions closely.

This statement came after the Philippines accused China's coast guard of "aggressive tactics" on Friday following an incident during a Philippine coast guard patrol close to the Philippines-held Second Thomas Shoal, a flashpoint for previous altercations located 105 nautical miles (195 km) off its coast, Reuters reported.

The Philippines in February said that a Chinese ship had directed a military-grade laser at one of its resupply vessels.

Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that Philippine vessels had intruded into Chinese waters and made deliberate provocative moves.

“On April 23, two Philippine Coast Guard vessels intruded into the waters of the Ren'ai Reef without Chinese permission. One of them made deliberate provocative moves by closing in on a Chinese Coast Guard vessel," Ning replied to a media query as quoted by ANI.

“In accordance with the law, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel upheld China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order by making timely maneuvers to dodge the dangerously approaching Philippine vessel and avoid a collision. The Chinese side's maneuvers were professional and restrained," he added.

The State Department said that the US stands with the Philippines in the face of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard's continued infringement upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

"Imagery and video recently published in the media is a stark reminder of PRC harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols within their exclusive economic zone," the state department said.

"The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms that an armed attack in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea, on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard, would invoke US mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," it added.

