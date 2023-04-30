‘Stop provocative and unsafe conduct in South China Sea,’ US tells China2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:07 AM IST
The State Department said that the US stands with the Philippines in the face of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard's continued infringement upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.
The United States called upon China to stop the provocative and unsafe conduct in the South China Sea, the State Department said in an official statement, adding that it continues to track and monitor these interactions closely.
