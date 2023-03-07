‘Stop suppression or risk conflict’: China warns US on Taiwan; defends ties with Russia3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 04:14 PM IST
In his fiery press conference, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang, asked US to respect and recognise China's claims over Taiwan.
In the first press conference of China's foreign minister, Qin Gang, took a bellicose approach warning the United States of a bigger conflict and defended China's move on strengthening ties with Russia, amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv.
