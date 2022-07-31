Owing to the severe heatwave in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged citizens to stop wearing ties as an energy-saving measure. For the past few weeks, several parts of Europe have been grilling under severe heatwave conditions. On Friday, temperatures reached 36C (96.8 F) in Spain's Madrid and 39C in Seville.

Addressing a press conference, Sanchez said he wasn't wearing a tie - and said he wanted his ministers, public officials, and workers in the private sector to do the same. "This means that we can all save energy," he added.

This move will ensure that people remain cool and hence, air conditioners will be used less.

The Spanish government is currently working on an energy-saving decree that is likely to be approved on Monday. One of the measures includes encouraging businesses to keep their doors closed to prevent air conditioning from escaping.

Several European countries have already tried out methods to stay cooler amid the sweltering heat. For example, in the UK recently, politicians were told they could ditch their suit jackets while in the House of Commons.

In Germany, the government said that it would only offer cold showers in public pools and sports centres.

Heatwaves have become more frequent, more intense, and last longer because of human-induced climate change. The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.

The findings are released by the World Weather Attribution group - a collection of leading climate scientists who meet after an extreme weather event to determine whether climate change made it more likely.

Dr Friederike Otto of Imperial College London, who leads the World Weather Attribution group, told BBC News that even in today's climate, having such temperatures was still rare and that we would expect them between once every 500 years and once every 1,500 years.

But she said that as global temperatures rose, the likelihood of this heat happening more regularly would increase.

"We would not have had last week's temperatures without climate change, that's for sure," she said. These temperatures are at least 2C higher but the real number is probably closer to 4C higher than a world without human-caused climate change, she explained.