PM Sanchez said he wasn't wearing a tie - and said he wanted his ministers, public officials, and workers in the private sector to do the same
Owing to the severe heatwave in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged citizens to stop wearing ties as an energy-saving measure. For the past few weeks, several parts of Europe have been grilling under severe heatwave conditions. On Friday, temperatures reached 36C (96.8 F) in Spain's Madrid and 39C in Seville.