Stories of love, hate and hope from disunited states of America

The police surrounded his house, but he did not let them in. The police tried to trick the demonstrators into leaving from the backdoor, but Dubey did not relent. The police even “hijacked the pizza delivery guy," Dubey told Esquire magazine, to prevent food from reaching his house. “I had never seen anything this evil in my life," he said, referring to the chaos outside. “I have a 13-year-old son (who was away) … I wish he was (there) because he could see these amazing souls that are in my house are safe and they had every right to be doing what they were doing and the police didn’t have a right to just beat them."