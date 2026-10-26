Storm Boelo weather warnings: UK faces strong winds, heavy rain and travel disruption as second storm hits

The UK has been hit by another spell of severe weather as Storm Boelo brought powerful winds and heavy rain to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the northern part of England over the weekend.

UK faces severe weather conditions and travel disruption due to Storm Boelo The storm caused widespread travel disruption, power cuts and flooding, following closely behind Storm Austen. The latter affected the southern parts of the country earlier in the week.

The impact was particularly severe in Scotland, where gusts reached 85 mph (137km/h) at Machrihanish. Heavy rainfall also affected several areas, while fallen trees, flooded roads and damaged property added to the disruption.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which parts of the UK were affected by Storm Boelo? ⌵ Storm Boelo brought strong winds and heavy rain to Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Scotland was particularly badly affected. 2 How strong were the winds during Storm Boelo in the UK? ⌵ Wind gusts reached up to 85 mph in Scotland, including at Machrihanish. The powerful winds contributed to hazardous conditions and travel disruption. 3 What travel disruption did Storm Boelo cause in the UK? ⌵ Airports, railways, roads and ferry services reported disruption. Fallen trees and flooded roads also affected travel. 4 What weather warnings were issued for Storm Boelo? ⌵ An amber wind warning was in effect across Scotland and northern England until late Sunday, and flood warnings were also issued. 5 How many homes lost power during Storm Boelo? ⌵ Around 82,000 homes were affected by power outages during the storm.

The storms have also caused fatalities. A 60-year-old man died after being struck by a falling tree near Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway on Sunday, 25 October. A second man, in his 20s, was killed when a tree fell on his car in north London during the wider spell of the stormy weather.

View full Image View full Image The high water level of the swollen River Eden is seen in Carlisle in north-west England on October 25, 2026, as Storm Boelo brings strong winds and heavy rain across much of northern England. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) ( AFP )

The Met Office had issued weather warnings ahead of Storm Boelo, cautioning that strong winds and persistent rain could affect transport services, damage trees and buildings, and create dangerous conditions along exposed coastlines.

Storm Boelo weather warnings and areas affected Storm Boelo was named by the Met Office on thursday, 22 October, as forecasters tracked a deep area of low pressure moving across the Atlantic towards the UK.

The weather system brought strengthening winds and heavy rain from Saturday, 24 October. Yellow wind warnings covered Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England, with gusts of 50 to 65 mph expected in many places. Exposed coastal areas and higher ground faced the possibility of gusts reaching 70 to 80 mph.

the conditions were particularly challenging for Scotland. The Met Office recorded gusts of 85 mph at Machrihanish, while Orlock Head in County Down, Northern Ireland, recorded gusts of up to 78 mph. Capel Curig in north Wales also experienced gusts of 84 mph as the wider storm system affected the country.

Heavy rainfall increased the risk of localised flooding, particularly in areas that had already experienced wet weather. In parts of northern Scotland, forecasters had expected rainfall totals of 20 to 40 mm with 60 to 80 mmm possible in some locations.

The Met Office warned that the combination of rain and strong winds could make travelling difficult. Floodwater and surface spray were expected to reduce visibility on roads, while falling branches and trees posed additional risks to motorists and rail services.

Power cuts and transport disruption across the UK Storm Boelo disrupted several essential services over the weekend. Electricity network operators reported that 838,700 properties across the UK had been affected by power cuts during Storm Boelo and Storm Austen combined.

By Sunday afternoon, 161,400 properties were still without electricity, according to the Energy Networks Association.

Transport services were also affected. Several airports, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness and Aberdeen, reported flight cancellations and diversions. Ferry services experienced interruptions, while railway services faced disruption from severe weather and damage caused by fallen trees.

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Road travel was difficult in several areas, with some routes closed because of debris and flooding. Strong winds also led to restrictions on high-sided vehicles crossing exposed bridges.

Coastal communities faced further problems as strong winds generated large waves and flooding. In Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, several businesses were affected by floodwater, with shopkeepers beginning the clean-up as conditions allowed. In Largs, Ayrshire, coastal flooding added to the damage caused by the storm.

Although Storm Boelo was expected to move away from the UK by Sunday night, unsettled weather was forecast to continue into Monday, 26 October. Further rain was expected across parts of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, with another area of low pressure approaching from the Atlantic.