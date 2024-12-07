Thousands of residents in the UK and Ireland were left without power on Saturday as Storm Darragh tore through the region with winds reaching up to 93 miles per hour. The storm brought high winds, heavy rain, and widespread disruptions, leaving millions on high alert as emergency warnings were issued.

Fatality reported in Northwest England One fatality was reported in northwest England, where a man in his 40s died when a tree fell onto his van on a highway near Preston, approximately 36 miles north of Manchester. This tragic incident underscores the devastating impact of the storm's fury.

Emergency alerts issued to millions Officials sent out an emergency alert to around 3 million households in Wales and southwest England, with a loud siren-like warning urging residents to stay indoors. This marked the first major response to the storm’s dangerous conditions, as Storm Darragh—now the fourth named storm of the season—unleashed its strength across the region.

Flood warnings and red weather alert in effect Flood warnings were issued, with over 100 alerts in place as heavy rain continued through the weekend. The UK Met Office escalated the risk level by issuing a red weather warning, the most serious type, due to the dangerous and unpredictable conditions.

Transportation disrupted Roadways were severely impacted, with major highways and bridges closed to avoid further accidents. Train services across the UK were suspended, while flights in Dublin Airport faced cancellations as the storm continued its rampage.

Ireland grapples with power outages In Ireland alone, nearly 400,000 homes, farms, and businesses were without electricity as a direct result of the storm's impact. These areas remain in recovery as repair efforts ramp up.