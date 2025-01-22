Storm Eowyn set to bring 90mph winds, life-threatening conditions in UK

Meteorologists have issued urgent warnings for the UK and Ireland as Storm Eowyn is set to bring winds of up to 90mph on Friday (January 24), creating widespread disruption and posing significant risks to life. The storm will primarily impact northern England, southern Scotland, North Wales, and parts of the south. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amber warning The UK Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind from 6am to 9pm on Friday (January 24) across the north of England, southern Scotland, and North Wales. Strong gusts of wind could cause widespread damage and power cuts, while potentially dangerous flying debris is expected.

A Met Office spokesman stated: "Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday," a Met Office spokesman said. "Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. "Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close. "There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down. "Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

Danger to life from flying debris The storm could bring life-threatening conditions, including the risk of injuries from flying debris, large waves, and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties. The strongest winds of up to 90mph are predicted to hit coastal areas, while inland areas are expected to experience gusts between 60mph and 70mph.

Meteorologists also warned of the dangers to road users, with travel disruptions expected across various transport modes. The forecaster advised: “Securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines, and sheds, is essential, as is gathering torches and batteries in case of power cuts."

Widespread disruption expected across the UK and Ireland The powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic is causing this drastic change in weather, following a recent cold spell over North America. In addition to the amber warning in the UK, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south of England, and the Midlands.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland’s forecasting agency has issued a nationwide Status Orange wind warning for between 2am and 5pm on Friday, while Northern Ireland is also under a yellow wind warning.

“Road, rail, airports, and ferries are likely to be affected," the Met Office warned, urging caution for anyone traveling during this period.

Possible further warnings over the weekend The storm will continue to bring disruption into the weekend, with another area of low pressure potentially bringing more wet and windy weather across the UK by Sunday. The Met Office also noted the possibility of further weather warnings throughout the weekend and next week.