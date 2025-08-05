Storm Floris hits UK during peak tourist season with heavy winds and rain; travel chaos, power cuts in Scotland

An unusually powerful summer storm swept across northern Britain on Monday, felling trees, damaging power lines, and disrupting travel during one of Scotland’s busiest tourism seasons. Named Storm Floris, the weather system triggered an amber wind warning in parts of Scotland, with gusts reaching up to 90 mph (145 kph), according to Network Rail Scotland.

“Trees have fallen onto tracks, overhead wires have been brought down, and we’ve had to cancel multiple services,” the rail operator said.

Tens of thousands lose power Over 22,000 properties were left without electricity, with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks racing to restore power. The storm hit hardest along Scotland’s northwest coast and inland regions, where damage to infrastructure and blocked roads compounded difficulties.

Storm hits peak tourist season The timing of the storm couldn’t have been worse, arriving amid Scotland’s peak tourist season. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which draw hundreds of thousands of visitors, were disrupted. Monday night’s Tattoo performance—featuring massed pipers and drummers at Edinburgh Castle—was canceled due to safety concerns.

Authorities urge caution and preparation Scottish Government Minister Angela Constance urged citizens and tourists alike to prepare for dangerous conditions.

“Please make sure you’ve got warm clothes, food, water, plenty of fuel and that your mobile phone is charged up,” Constance said. “Consider this a winter journey as opposed to a summer journey.”

Warnings for campervans and trampolines On the Isle of Skye, reports emerged of mobile homes being overturned by strong gusts. Police Scotland advised: “Anyone with campervans should remain parked in sheltered areas until the wind speed reduces.”

ScotRail issued a unique plea to residents: “Anyone with garden equipment, such as tents, trampolines or furniture, [should] secure items so that they don’t blow onto the tracks and interfere with lineside equipment.”

Storm impacts broader UK regions While Scotland bore the brunt of Storm Floris, parts of Northern Ireland, Wales, and northern England also experienced high winds and heavy rain. The UK’s Meteorological Office continues to monitor the situation, warning of potential coastal hazards and travel disruptions in the coming days.

