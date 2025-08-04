Storm Floris to hit UK with up to 85mph winds and heavy rain; Met office warns of ‘danger to life’ from winds and flying

The UK is preparing for the arrival of Storm Floris on Monday, with the Met Office warning of dangerous weather conditions across northern England and Scotland. Wind speeds could reach up to 85mph, triggering yellow and amber alerts for large parts of the country.

Amber warning for Northern Scotland An amber wind warning has been issued for the northern Scottish mainland, where gusts of 60–70mph are likely, and exposed coastal areas could see winds as strong as 85mph. The Met Office has cautioned that such extreme weather could pose a "danger to life" due to flying debris and large waves crashing onto coastlines.

Yellow alert for broader areas A broader yellow warning for wind covers Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England, and parts of Scotland. It will remain in force from 6am to midnight on Monday, with inland areas expected to experience gusts between 40 and 50mph.

Heavy rainfall expected Storm Floris is also forecast to bring intense rainfall, particularly across the Highlands, Lake District, northern England, and north Wales. Rainfall of 16–32mm in an hour is possible in some areas, increasing the risk of flash flooding and travel disruption.

Widespread travel and power disruption likely Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said the storm would severely impact transportation. Roads, rail lines, air travel, and ferry services may be disrupted, with the potential for bridge closures and power outages due to damaged infrastructure. Flying tiles and beach material could also strike coastal roads and properties.

Conditions to ease Tuesday Although strong winds will persist into Tuesday in eastern parts of the UK, conditions are expected to improve in the west by late Monday.