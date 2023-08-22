Storm Hilary triggers floods, mudslides in South California, now moves northern region1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:11 AM IST
Storm Hilary floods Southern California, causing mudslides and flooding, but no US deaths reported.
After a record-breaking downpour overnight on Monday, storm Hilary flooded streets and triggered mudslides across Southern California. However, no US deaths were attributed to the storm and fears of disaster dissipated, according to a report published by Reuters.
