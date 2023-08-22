After a record-breaking downpour overnight on Monday, storm Hilary flooded streets and triggered mudslides across Southern California. However, no US deaths were attributed to the storm and fears of disaster dissipated, according to a report published by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In California, Hilary arrived as a rare tropical storm that dumped 4 to 5 inches (1o to 12 cm) of rain on coastal areas and 10 inches (25 cm) or more in the mountains, the National Weather Service Meteorologist Richard Thompson said.

He called it the first landfalling tropical storm in Southern California since September 25, 1939. In terrain more accustomed to drought, flash floods rushed through desert plains and mountain canyons, washing out roads, Reuters reported.

Mexican officials said that one man was killed in Mexico when his family was swept away while crossing a stream on Saturday. But the storm was still terrifying for Ronald Mendiola, whose family of five including a 2-year-old took refuge on the roof of their home in the desert town of Cathedral City.

Remnants of Hilary were expected to dump heavy rains in Nevada and Utah and into the Northwest, where more than 4 million people remained under the threat of flooding until Monday night, the service said.

Speaking to media persons aboard Air Force Once, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said that Californians listened to their local officials and took the necessary preparedness actions to help protect their families.

In addition to the heavy rainfall brought in by the Hilary storm, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the southern California town of Ojai, though there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hilary's core had reached California with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles (95 kilometers) per hour. This was after it had moved up Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, a rare occurrence for southern California. The storm was moving swiftly at 23 mph (37 kph).

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a 'state of emergency' for much of the southern part of the state and encouraged residents to stay safe.