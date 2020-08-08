Storm-Hit New Yorkers Confront Working at Home Without Power

“I don’t think the office is going away," said Jonathan Wasserstrum, chief executive officer of New York-based SquareFoot Inc., who has been working from the locker room of his father-in-law’s golf club since losing power Tuesday. He helps companies find work spaces, and while there are certainly people who would be happy to never return to the office, there are plenty of others who are more comfortable, and probably more productive, at their regular desks.