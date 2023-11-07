Storm in Brazil leaves 5 lakh people in Sao Paulo without power for 3 days
The storm in Sao Paulo, Brazil, caused severe damage to the power grid, leaving half a million residents without electricity for three days. School classes were canceled in the most affected areas.
Half a million residents of Sao Paulo remained without electricity on Monday three days after a storm knocked down power cables, leaving much of Brazil's largest city in the dark.
