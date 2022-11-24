State media reported that Thursday's heavy rains in Jeddah, a coastal city in Saudi Arabia, caused flight delays, necessitated school closures, and blocked the road to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam. Social media posts from Thursday showed standing water causing traffic jams and partially submerging some vehicles in Jeddah.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in the city advised travellers to get in touch with airlines for the most recent schedules after stating that "some flights' departure has been delayed due to weather conditions."

Schools were also closed in the nearby towns of Rabigh and Khulais "to preserve the safety of male and female students", SPA said.

Final exams are currently taking place in the kingdom, but on Wednesday, King Salman issued a proclamation declaring a holiday in response to Saudi Arabia's shocking victory over Argentina in the World Cup.

In Jeddah, where locals have long lamented subpar infrastructure, winter rainstorms and flooding occur almost annually.

In the city, flooding in 2009 claimed the lives of 123 people, and in 2010, 10 more.

