Storm in Saudi Arabia: Schools closed, road to Mecca blocked1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 04:06 PM IST
Heavy rains in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on Thursday delayed flights, forced school suspensions and closed the road to Mecca
Heavy rains in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on Thursday delayed flights, forced school suspensions and closed the road to Mecca
State media reported that Thursday's heavy rains in Jeddah, a coastal city in Saudi Arabia, caused flight delays, necessitated school closures, and blocked the road to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam. Social media posts from Thursday showed standing water causing traffic jams and partially submerging some vehicles in Jeddah.