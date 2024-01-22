Storm Isha hits Britain, Ireland: Over 100 flights cancelled at Dublin airport | Top Updates
Storm Isha is causing travel disruptions in the UK and Ireland, with airlines cancelling flights and rail operators halting services. The Met Office has issued a blanket wind warning for the UK, with gusts reaching 90mph and the potential for danger to life.
Ireland's national meteorological service Met Eireann issued an orange weather warning early on Sunday for most of the country, including Dublin, meaning the winds could significantly impact people, property, and activity in an area.
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport cancelled 130 flights
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport cancelled 130 flights scheduled for Monday as a preventive measure because of strong winds expected when Storm Isha reaches the Netherlands, the airport said on Sunday.
Train service halted at Scotland
The railway operator for Scotland halted train service Sunday night and into Monday's rush hour. Network Rail, which owns the railway infrastructure in England, Scotland, and Wales, said it was placing speed limits on most lines to prevent engines from running into fallen trees and other debris, and trains would be affected in the morning commute.
-With inputs from AP, Reuters
