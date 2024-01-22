Storm Isha is causing travel disruptions in the UK and Ireland, with airlines cancelling flights and rail operators halting services. The Met Office has issued a blanket wind warning for the UK, with gusts reaching 90mph and the potential for danger to life.

“There's the potential for danger-to-life and damaging winds potentially leading to some power cuts in places, some large waves around coastal regions could bring some debris onto roads and trees could come down," meteorologist Tom Morgan said, AP reported.

Parts of the UK have been hammered since fall by a series of gusty and wet storms that have toppled trees, knocked out power, and led to flooding along river valleys. Isha is the ninth named storm since September.

Storm Isha: Over 100 flights cancelled at Dublin airport

Airlines cancelled 102 flights in and out of Dublin airport on Sunday due to a storm that was forecast to rage for the rest of the day, the airport operator said.

Storm Isha had also forced 24 aborted landings by 1700 GMT, while 27 flights opted to divert to other airports, Dublin Airport said in a post on social media platform X.

View Full Image Strong wind blows as heavy rains from storm Isha hit Athboy, County Meath, Ireland. (Hannah Halton via REUTERS)

Dublin Airport advisory to passengers

Dublin Airport said in a post on social media platform X: “Our advice to passengers flying out of @DublinAirport on Monday remains to arrive at their terminal two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight."

“Passengers seeking to re-book cancelled flights are encouraged to do this online to avoid unnecessary queuing at airline desks in the terminals at @DublinAirport which will be extra busy," tweeted Dublin Airport.