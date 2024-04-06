Storm Kathleen in UK: About 70 flights cancelled in England, train services disrupted in Scotland
Storm Kathleen is the reason UK is witnessing warmer temperatures. The storm is situated out towards the west of the UK and is bringing a southerly wind across the country, said experts.
A yellow warning for weather has been issued in the western area of England, Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and Wales from 8 am to 10 pm as Storm Kathleen hit United Kingdom on Saturday.
