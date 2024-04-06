A yellow warning for weather has been issued in the western area of England, Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and Wales from 8 am to 10 pm as Storm Kathleen hit United Kingdom on Saturday.

The storm was accompanied with strong gusts of winds and is expected to be as severe as 70 mph in some parts of the country.

In view of Storm Kathleen, about 70 flights to and from the UK airport have been cancelled already. Several flights arriving at the England airport have also been diverted.

According to The Telegraph report, All Aer Lingus flights leaving Belfast City Airport were cancelled along with many of British Airways and Air France.

Storm Kathleen has been linked to warmer temperatures across the country by experts.

The Guardian quoting Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer reported the storm is the reason UK is witnessing warmer temperatures. The storm is situated out towards the west of the UK and is bringing a southerly wind across the country.

“This is bringing those warmer temperatures from the continent, meaning we are likely to see temperatures reaching 22C," Glaisyer said.

Train services have also been disrupted across Scotland due to Storm Kathleen. In view of the storm, Network Rail Scotland decided “to slow the trains" across main routes on Saturday. Passengers travelling via trains have been advised to check routes before travelling.

According to the latest Met Office update, Storm Kathleen continues to bring strong winds to the UK, with Lanarkshire's Drum Albin witnessing gusts at 73 mph and South Uist, Western Isles at 70 mph.

Storm Kathleen: Forecast for April 7

For tomorrow, April 7, the Met Office has forecasted windy, blustery conditions accompanied by frequent squally showers and rain may cause disruption.

"Southerly winds are expected to strengthen to give gusts close to or just above 60 mph later on Sunday morning onwards into the early afternoon. During the course of the afternoon winds will veer southwesterly and the strength of gusts will start to ease a little. Windy weather will be accompanied by blustery, squally showers and rain," it said.

