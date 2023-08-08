Storm Khanun: Japan braces for winds and heavy rains; South Korea begins evacuating thousands of scouts. Top Updates2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Japan and South Korea prepare for Typhoon Khanun's approach; heavy rain and strong winds expected. South Korea started evacuating thousands of teenage participants at the World Scout Jamboree from a campsite in the southwest of the country to safer areas mainly around the capital.
The Japanese regions of central areas are bracing for Typhoon Khanun to approach near southwestern Japan on Tuesday, as the country's meteorological agency has warned of damage from strong winds and heavy rainfall. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the storm was hovering about 160 kilometres (99 miles) east-northeast of the city of Amami in southwestern Japan and moving slowly north as of 9 am local time (0000 GMT).