The Japanese regions of central areas are bracing for Typhoon Khanun to approach near southwestern Japan on Tuesday, as the country's meteorological agency has warned of damage from strong winds and heavy rainfall. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the storm was hovering about 160 kilometres (99 miles) east-northeast of the city of Amami in southwestern Japan and moving slowly north as of 9 am local time (0000 GMT).

The Japanese weather department further added that Khanun is projected to travel northward parallel to the coast towards South Korea after skirting sections of Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture on the west. Tropical Storm Khanun has meandered around Japan's southwestern islands for more than a week, dumping heavy rain, knocking out power and damaging homes. In South Korea, Khanun is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rains from Wednesday to Friday. South Korea's safety ministry instructed local officials to prepare to shut down coastal areas, hiking trails, river parks, underpass tunnels and other places vulnerable to flooding. South Korea categorizes Khanun as a typhoon, defined as a tropical storm with winds stronger than 61 kph (38 mph).

-Khanun has gradually lost its strength but still packs winds of 108 kph (67 mph), with gusts of up to 144 kph.

-As per JMA, rainfall of 300-400 mm (12-16 inches) was expected between Tuesday and Wednesday in the Shikoku and southern Kyushu regions, with 200-300 mm of rain in Amami, as well as Kinki in Western Japan and the central region of Tokai.

-Amid storm warnings, Mazda Motor Corp will suspend production at its two domestic plants on Wednesday and Thursday, the carmaker said on Monday as reported by Reuters. Moreover, Shinkansen, or high-speed train, service may also be suspended between the Hakata and Osaka stations from Wednesday night until Thursday morning, the West Japan Railway Co said.

-Ahead of the storm, South Korea has started evacuating thousands of teenage participants at the World Scout Jamboree from a campsite in the southwest of the country to safer areas mainly around the capital.

-More than 1,000 vehicles are being used to move 37,000 Scouts — mostly teenagers — from the World Scout Jamboree that opened last week in Buan, a county on South Korea’s southwestern coast, as reported by Associated Press.

-Most will be accommodated in Seoul and the capital's metropolitan area, where officials have secured university dormitories, government and corporate training centers, and hotels.

-South Korea’s weather agency, which measured the storm at typhoon strength of 126 kph (78 mph), expected it to gain strength slightly before making landfall on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday morning.

-The announcement about the evacuations came after the World Organization of the Scout Movement said it called on South Korea to quickly move the Scouts from the storm’s path and provide necessary resources for participants until they return to their home countries.

(With inputs from Associated Press, Reuters)