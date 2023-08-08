The Japanese weather department further added that Khanun is projected to travel northward parallel to the coast towards South Korea after skirting sections of Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture on the west. Tropical Storm Khanun has meandered around Japan's southwestern islands for more than a week, dumping heavy rain, knocking out power and damaging homes. In South Korea, Khanun is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rains from Wednesday to Friday. South Korea's safety ministry instructed local officials to prepare to shut down coastal areas, hiking trails, river parks, underpass tunnels and other places vulnerable to flooding. South Korea categorizes Khanun as a typhoon, defined as a tropical storm with winds stronger than 61 kph (38 mph).