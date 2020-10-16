Storms, covid raise fear of worst North Korea famine since 1990s

In the summer of 2018, temperatures rose as much as 11 degrees Celsius above average, followed by a typhoon and floods in August, destroying more than 17,000 hectares (42,000 acres) of crops, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The same year, the economy shrank by the most since 1997. Fitch Solutions expects the same level of contraction this year as the pandemic led to border closures and flooding destroyed swathes of crops.