Stormy Daniels loses defamation case, ordered to pay THIS as Donald Trump's legal fees2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Even as the indictment and arraignment saga of the former president of United States Donald trump unfold, Stormy Daniels, the porn movie star at the centre of the ‘hush money payment’ case, has been asked to pay pay more than $121,000 to the attorneys of Trump, by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in California.
