People in a Thailand village continued to hear eerie sound for days. Check what happened next.

In a bizarre news incident near the Thailand-Myanmar border, a Chinese man’s cries for help from a 12-metre-deep well were mistaken by villagers as ghostly sounds. The villagers, scared by the unexplained noises emanating from a remote forest for three days, believed the area was haunted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When authorities investigated and rescued the man, shocking everyone, the truth came to light.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Liu Chuanyi, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). He reportedly wandered into the forest and accidentally fell into the well. Trapped without food or water, he used his remaining energy to let out periodic screams for help. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The locals, unable to understand his language, misunderstood the sounds as paranormal activity and avoided venturing into the forest after dark.

Universal Daily News in Thailand reported the November incident. After three days of hearing the chilling cries, the villagers alerted authorities, who searched the forest. Rescue personnel located Liu and brought him to safety in a 30-minute operation.

During his three-day struggle, Liu suffered several injuries, including a cerebral concussion, a fractured left wrist and multiple bruises. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Later, doctors confirmed that he was out of danger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The strange circumstances surrounding the incident left villagers and authorities puzzled. While it remains unclear why Liu was in the area, his cries for help inadvertently created an atmosphere of fear in the community. Villagers later recounted how the sounds had grown louder at night, adding to the eerie experience.

Social media reacts There have been various social media reactions. “A Chinese man shouting for help in the middle of nowhere? Of course, the locals can’t understand the language and might think it was a wizard uttering spells," SCMP quoted one user as saying humorously.