A Hercule Poirot mystery! Over 100 people were stuck at Agatha Christie's UK home
What if you were to visit mystery novel author Agatha Christie's United Kingdom House and you get stuck in the pulchritudinous white mansion? Someone call Miss Marple, we may have a case at hand!

Over 100 tourists visiting the Agatha Christie's mansion in Greenway, UK were stuck in the house for several hours after bad weather knocked down a tree which obstructed the road leading down to the property in Devon, reported CNN

One Caroline Heaven informed local media about the ordeal of several tourists being trapped in the old holiday home of the British author.

The historic site's manager, the British National Trust, immediately posted a notice on its website informing visitors that a huge tree had fallen on the single-track road leading into Greenway. 

A spokesperson for the National Trust stated that they knew that there were "visitors, staff and volunteers still at Greenway unable to leave". They added that the National Trust was "doing everything" to ensure their comfort while they waited to be let out. 

As per CNN, many visitors "kept themselves busy, drinking cups of tea in the houses' tearoom and playing rounds of croquet on the lawn".

Once the news broke, netizens went gaga over the eerie similarities the tourists faced with Christie's famous ‘And then there was none’. 

In the novel, ten strangers are mysteriously invited to a lonely mansion off the Devon coast. As the mystery woven with Christie's infallible mastery unfolds, the visitors understand that one of them is a murderer and eventually the size of the group decreases as the guests are killed one after the other.

Unlike the novel, the tourists had a less harrowing experience as they were able to leave the property on Friday evening after rescue services managed to reopen the road. 

However, the National Trust has informed tourists visiting the property that "Greenway is set to remain closed due to the 'extensive storm damage' it sustained'".

Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 04:28 PM IST
