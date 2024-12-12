Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been recognised as the most powerful person in Europe for 2024 by Politico, highlighting her significant influence on the continent. This annual ranking identifies key figures shaping European politics, and Meloni's ascent reflects a broader trend of right-wing populism gaining traction across Europe.

Giorgia Meloni's Rise to Power Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, has established herself as a formidable political figure since taking office in 2022. Initially perceived as an ultranationalist, she has transformed her image and now commands respect from both Brussels and Washington.

Politico describes her as a "straight-talking alpha," capable of outmanoeuvring opponents with her intellectual prowess and authoritative presence.

Her leadership style has earned her recognition as Italy's "alpha" figure, and she is seen as a crucial stakeholder within the European Union, balancing nationalist principles with practical governance. This includes her handling of critical issues such as Ukraine and migration policies.

Meloni's Stable Italian Govt Despite Criticism Despite early doubts about her tenure, Giorgia Meloni has consolidated her government, making it one of the most stable administrations in Italy's recent history.

Since her election, Giorgia Meloni has implemented policies on migration and LGBTQ+ rights that would have previously drawn condemnation from EU leaders. Instead, her approach has garnered a mix of indifference and approval from Brussels.

Giorgia Meloni began her political journey as an activist within the youth wing of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement and has faced scrutiny for past comments praising dictator Benito Mussolini.

However, Giorgia Meloni has shifted her party's focus towards the political centre, which has helped to earn her recognition from European leaders who once regarded her with scepticism.

Political Landscape Shift in Europe Politico's ranking illustrates a significant shift in Europe's political landscape, characterised by the rise of right-wing populists and ultranationalist figures.

These leaders have gained prominence as centrist politicians struggle to offer viable alternatives to voters. The publication notes that Giorgia Meloni's rise is emblematic of this trend, particularly as traditional political structures face challenges.

