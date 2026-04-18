Strait of Hormuz shut by Iran again, Tehran accuses US of violating deal to reopen it

Iran, on Saturday reversed course on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing restrictions on the critical waterway after the US said the move would not end its blockade.

On Friday, Iran had opened the Strait following a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. However, US President Donald Trump said the American blockade "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear programme.

The Islamic Republic's joint military said that “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces,” reported AP.

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It warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect, mentioned AP's report.

The Strait of Hormuz emerged as a focal point in the ongoing US, Israel's conflict against Iran, after the Islamic Republic reportedly attacked ships in the critical waterway.

Why Hormuz is in focus? The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime link between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and serves as a key route for roughly a quarter of the world’s liquefied natural gas and seaborne exports from Gulf nations to global markets.

Described by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) as one of the world’s most important oil chokepoints, the strait handles about 20 million barrels of oil per day — roughly one-fifth of global consumption — and around one-fifth of global LNG trade, mainly from Qatar.

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(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)