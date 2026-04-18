Subscribe

Strait of Hormuz shut by Iran again, Tehran accuses US of violating deal to reopen it

Iran warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated18 Apr 2026, 02:58 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Iran, on Saturday reversed course on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing restrictions on the critical waterway after the US said the move would not end its blockade.

On Friday, Iran had opened the Strait following a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. However, US President Donald Trump said the American blockade "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear programme.

Track the latest updates from US-Iran conflict here

The Islamic Republic's joint military said that “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces,” reported AP.

Advertisement

It warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect, mentioned AP's report.

The Strait of Hormuz emerged as a focal point in the ongoing US, Israel's conflict against Iran, after the Islamic Republic reportedly attacked ships in the critical waterway.

Why Hormuz is in focus?

The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime link between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and serves as a key route for roughly a quarter of the world’s liquefied natural gas and seaborne exports from Gulf nations to global markets.

Described by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) as one of the world’s most important oil chokepoints, the strait handles about 20 million barrels of oil per day — roughly one-fifth of global consumption — and around one-fifth of global LNG trade, mainly from Qatar.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldStrait of Hormuz shut by Iran again, Tehran accuses US of violating deal to reopen it
Read Next Story