Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate: Tanker attacked after US-Iran exchange strikes; shipping threat level raised

A tanker carrying Qatari oil was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, prompting maritime authorities to raise the security threat level in one of the world's most critical energy shipping routes amid renewed military escalation between the United States and Iran.

The attack comes after Washington and Tehran exchanged strikes in the worst flare-up since signing an interim peace agreement two weeks ago, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

Tanker damaged in Strait of Hormuz Britain's UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The agency said the vessel sustained damage to its bridge but all crew members were safe and there was no environmental pollution.

Shipping analytics firm Vanguard Tech identified the vessel as a fully laden supertanker, while Kpler data showed it was transporting crude oil loaded in Qatar.

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), which coordinates between naval forces and commercial shipping, raised its regional maritime threat level to "substantial" following the latest attacks.

Second commercial ship attacked this week Saturday's incident marks the second attack on a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz this week.

Iran later announced retaliatory attacks on targets linked to US forces, further escalating tensions.

US, Iran accuse each other of violating peace deal The renewed violence follows accusations from both Washington and Tehran that the other side breached the interim memorandum of understanding signed earlier this month to halt four months of conflict.

The United States said it carried out overnight strikes on Iranian military targets after Tehran allegedly attacked commercial shipping.

Iran said its attacks were defensive and accused Washington of failing to uphold commitments under the agreement, particularly regarding efforts to maintain a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Iranian state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards fired "warning shots" at vessels using shipping lanes not approved by Tehran, adding that some ships were now seeking Iranian permission before transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran tightens control over shipping lanes Iran has reiterated that vessels should use designated Iranian-controlled transit routes instead of alternative lanes promoted by Western naval forces.

Earlier this week, some commercial ships reportedly turned around after receiving radio warnings instructing them not to cross outside Iran's approved routes.

Iranian parliamentary national security committee chairman Ebrahim Azizi warned that any ship violating Tehran's navigation instructions would face a decisive response.

The United States has encouraged vessels to use a southern shipping corridor near Oman, while Iran has sought to direct maritime traffic through northern routes under its control and has indicated it intends to eventually levy transit fees.

Mine threat raises shipping risks The JMIC also expanded the recommended Omani shipping corridor to allow simultaneous two-way traffic and issued a warning covering large sections of the traditional Strait of Hormuz transit route because of potential sea mines.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) warned on Friday that around 80 naval mines could have been laid in the strait.

Under the interim agreement, Iran is responsible for clearing any mines from the waterway, although it remains unclear how much progress has been made.

Lebanon tensions add to regional uncertainty Iran has also accused the United States of failing to enforce a promised ceasefire in Lebanon.

Although Israel and Lebanon signed a US-brokered framework agreement on Friday, fighting has continued.

Lebanese state media reported an Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh on Saturday, while Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rejected the agreement, calling it "null and void."

JD Vance warns Iran US Vice President JD Vance defended Washington's actions and blamed Iran for the renewed escalation.

"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," Vance wrote on X.

Oil market watches next move Despite a gradual recovery in shipping traffic following the interim peace deal, vessel movements remain well below pre-war levels.

Millions of barrels of crude continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz daily, with many tankers sailing with their tracking systems switched off because of security concerns.

Oil prices had fallen sharply over the past week as exports resumed through the waterway, but the latest attacks are expected to renew concerns over the security of global energy supplies when markets reopen.