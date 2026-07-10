Strait of Hormuz threat remains ‘severe’; US-backed JMIC tells mariners to use expanded southern route

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), a Bahrain-based information-sharing hub operated by the 47-nation Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), has advised commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to exercise heightened caution, saying the maritime security threat in the strategic waterway remains at a "severe" level despite the availability of expanded transit routes.

In Advisory Note issued on July 10, JMIC, which facilitates coordination between commercial shipping and naval forces, urged shipowners, operators and mariners to maintain close coordination with the US Navy's Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping (NCAGS) while navigating the Strait, one of the world's busiest energy shipping corridors.

Southern route remains open The advisory said the expanded southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remains available for all commercial traffic, even after recent attacks on merchant vessels.

Mariners should expect VHF radio calls from naval forces while transiting the area and remain aware of the mine danger zone in the traditional traffic separation scheme identified in an earlier JMIC advisory.

Although vessels are strongly encouraged to coordinate with NCAGS and follow established reporting procedures, the advisory clarified that such coordination is not mandatory. Ships are free to use the southern route without prior coordination.

JMIC also noted that additional transit routes remain available, although they are not protected.

No authority can restrict passage Reaffirming the principle of freedom of navigation, the advisory stressed that no nation has the authority to close or control the Strait of Hormuz, nor is any fee required to use any of the available transit routes.

The US military said its forces remain prepared to deter threats and respond to any attempts to disrupt lawful maritime traffic through the strategic chokepoint.

"U.S. forces are fully prepared to deter threats, defend freedom of navigation, and respond decisively to any attempt to disrupt lawful transit through the Strait," the advisory said.

Ships advised to stay in contact JMIC encouraged commercial vessels to maintain communication with NAVCENT's Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping (NCAGS) for the latest information on safe transit routes and operational updates.

The advisory comes as security concerns persist in the Gulf region following recent attacks on commercial shipping, keeping the Strait of Hormuz under heightened maritime surveillance.

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Traffic remains below normal Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues at reduced levels as ship operators remain cautious following recent Iranian attacks and heightened regional tensions.

As per JMIC, shipping activity through Hormuz is yet to return to normal levels.

-Historical average traffic: Around 138 vessels per day

-July 7: 33 commercial transits

-July 8: 22 commercial transits

-US-assisted transits (July 7-8): 26 vessels

Traffic continues through both the southern Omani corridor and the northern Iranian-controlled route, although operators remain cautious following the recent attacks.

IRGC continues monitoring commercial vessels The assessment notes continued activity by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including:

-Hailing commercial vessels over radio.

-Directing AIS-active ships toward the northern Iranian-controlled route.

-Persistent surveillance using drones (UAS).

-Continued military presence across key shipping lanes.

These measures are viewed as part of Iran's efforts to monitor and exert control over commercial traffic passing through the Strait.

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