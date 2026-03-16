Trump to announce coalition for protecting Strait of Hormuz trade. Will China join? US President answers

The Donald Trump administration is likely to announce that multiple countries have agreed to form a coalition to escort ships through the critical Strait of Hormuz, where trade remains effectively halted amid the conflict between US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

Advertisement

According to a report by Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is expected to announce the formation of the coalition this week itself, with Washington and its potential coalition partners currently discussing the scope of operations and their start date.

Late on Sunday, Trump himself commented on these discussions as well, and weighed in on China joining the coalition.

“We're talking to countries about policing the straits, because they are the ones [who benefit],” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One, adding, “China, as an example, gets about 90% of its oil from the Hormuz Strait. It'd be nice to have other countries policing with us. And we'll help, and we'll work with them.”

Trump also said he was “demanding” the participation of other countries for securing trade through the Strait of Hormuz — “I really am demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory because it is their territory. It's the place from which they get their energy, and they should come and help us protect it. You could make the case that maybe we shouldn't even be there at all because we don't need it. We have a lot of oil,” the US President told reporters.

Advertisement

The White House, however, has yet to comment officially on the matter, even as many countries remained non-committal, at least publicly, to a potential escort mission through the strait.

Trump's appeal to international partners Earlier, Trump had called on several international navies to assist ships in navigating through the Strait of Hormuz — Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated (sic),” Trump had written in a post on his Truth Social platform.

However, with no affirmative responses yet to Trump's appeal, Energy Secretary Chris Wright told NBC News on Sunday that he was “in dialogue” with some of the countries mentioned by Trump.

Advertisement

Wright also added that he expects China to "be a constructive partner” in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Further, Trump had also promised considerable assistance from the US for countries looking to escort ships through the strait.

“The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!,” the US President had said on Saturday.

The development comes amid a spiralling global energy crisis precipitated by the halt in trade through the Strait of Hormuz, with rising gas prices also affecting the US as well, where Trump faces mid-term polls later in the year.

Advertisement

The average price of gas in the US on Sunday was $3.70 a gallon, up 26% from $2.93 a month earlier, when the conflict had not broken out. The cost of diesel, in the same period, rose 36%, from $3.66 to $4.97 per gallon.

Trump threatens Iran over Strait of Hormuz Despite having claimed victory over Iran in Washington's quest to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, Trump appears to be on edge over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Saturday, Trump said that the US military had “obliterated” military targets in Iran's Kharg Island, which is crucial for Tehran's energy exports.

“…but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” Trump said, but followed up with a threat.

Advertisement

“However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” the US President said.

Later, Trump also told NBC News that more strikes on Kharg Island could be on the cards — “We may hit it a few more times just for fun,” said the US President.

Advertisement

About the Author Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More ✕ Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.



Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.



Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.



Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.



Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.