Strait of Hormuz vessel crossings fall as US-Iran attacks intensify and Houthi blockade threats disrupt shipping: Report

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed further at the start of the week as escalating military exchanges between the United States and Iran, along with fresh threats from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, prompted increased caution among ship operators, according to a report.

Kpler shipping data, said only four commodity vessels transited the strategic waterway on Monday, down from seven vessels the previous day, Reuters said.

Vessel traffic declines The four vessels included two tankers exiting the strait and two entering.

Of the outbound ships, one was carrying petrochemicals while the other was sailing empty. The inbound vessels included a bitumen tanker and an oil tanker.

Notably, no very large crude carriers (VLCCs) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers were visible passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, highlighting growing concerns over security in one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

Houthi blockade raises concerns Shipping risks intensified after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels announced on Monday (July 20) that they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, threatening to target vessels linked to Saudi ports.

The move has raised fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies by expanding security risks beyond the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea.

Tanker struck in Hormuz The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday (July 21) it had received multiple reports that a tanker reported being struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident adds to mounting concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region.

More attacks on commercial vessels Separately, Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers said two of its managed vessels were hit by projectiles of unknown origin on Monday while sailing off the coast of Oman.

The company also said a third tanker was struck by a drone at Russia's Novorossiysk CPC terminal in the Black Sea.

The latest incidents underscore the growing risks facing global shipping as the US-Iran conflict intensifies, threatening key maritime trade routes and global energy supplies.